Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the November 28th total of 844,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

