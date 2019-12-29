Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Stryker stock opened at $210.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.02. Stryker has a twelve month low of $151.63 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

