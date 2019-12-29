Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $172.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,371.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

