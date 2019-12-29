Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.52

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €16.52 ($19.21) and last traded at €16.39 ($19.06), with a volume of 44599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.41 ($19.08).

SZU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80.

Suedzucker Company Profile (ETR:SZU)

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

