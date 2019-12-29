Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.71

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and traded as high as $27.39. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 1,209 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,562.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

