Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 173.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

NYSE SUI opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average of $146.36. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $97.49 and a 1 year high of $166.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

