Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) PT Raised to $36.00

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

