Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.45

Shares of Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$10.45 ($7.41) and last traded at A$10.40 ($7.38), with a volume of 290592 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$10.25 ($7.27).

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is A$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL)

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, outdoor, and sports products in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

