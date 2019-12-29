Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 222373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Specifically, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Also, Director Terence E. Hall bought 700,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,684,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,964.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 855,000 shares of company stock worth $209,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Superior Energy Services by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 95,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

