Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Price Down 43.5%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) traded down 43.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.17, 1,213,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,202% from the average session volume of 93,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $39.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Bloom bought 605,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $1,240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,906.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Support.com by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,293 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the second quarter worth about $162,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Support.com by 24.5% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

