Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (TSE:FIRE)’s share price fell 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, 211,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 986,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The firm has a market cap of $209.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.22.

About Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

