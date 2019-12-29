Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Supremex stock opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.52. The company has a market cap of $68.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.96. Supremex has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

