SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $785.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $763.00 million to $802.00 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $701.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $250.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.13. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $259.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,381 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.