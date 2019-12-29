Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.97

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.97 and traded as high as $38.93. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 23,758 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

