T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.79. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $126.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

