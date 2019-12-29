Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to announce $707.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $715.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $699.91 million. Tailored Brands reported sales of $785.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLRD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th.

Shares of TLRD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.85. Tailored Brands has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

In other news, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,267 shares in the company, valued at $261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carrie Ann Ask bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,234.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,369 shares of company stock worth $155,998. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

