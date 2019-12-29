Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

NYSE TGE opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Seeyond acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.