Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.35. Tandy Leather Factory shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tandy Leather Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory accounts for about 1.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.84% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

