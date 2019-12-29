Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.59. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 315,251 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$82.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison purchased 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$164,681.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

