TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 370,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 19.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.55%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

