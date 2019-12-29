Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 333,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 42.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.99. 41,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,944. The company has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

