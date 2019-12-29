Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

TNAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 50,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,199.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telenav by 1,392.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Telenav by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $234.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.58 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. Equities analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

