Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of $470,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

