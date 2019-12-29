The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $476.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.