The Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.13 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, Kyber Network and AirSwap. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Binance, Kyber Network, Livecoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, AirSwap and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

