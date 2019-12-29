The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $365.00

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited (LON:WOSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 361.20 ($4.75), with a volume of 7063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.71).

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $902.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 318.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 294.71.

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited operates as a retailer of jewelry and watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; gifts; and services, such as aftercare, jewelry repair and cleaning, pre-owned watches valuation, trade and exchange, and others. The company operates 127 stores in the United Kingdom, as well as 22 stores in the United States; 5 transactional Websites; and mono-branded stores.

