Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $25.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $25.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

NYSE:TMO opened at $326.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $210.07 and a twelve month high of $330.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,007,455,000 after purchasing an additional 378,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after purchasing an additional 395,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,404,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,185,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

