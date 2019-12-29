Theta Fuel Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $316,664.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007253 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

