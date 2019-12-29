THORChain (RUNE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $186,496.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $186,496.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,224,560 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

