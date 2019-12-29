Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE TWM traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.20. The company had a trading volume of 418,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,089. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of $401.84 million and a P/E ratio of 30.77.

Get Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Desjardins lowered Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.80.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.