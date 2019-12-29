Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68, 207,127 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 706,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin bought 700,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $952,116.96.

Tile Shop Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

