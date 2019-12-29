Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 200,151 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 10,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $285,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Yerrington sold 5,066 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $149,750.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

