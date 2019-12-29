Time New Bank Trading Down 5.4% This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, DragonEX, Ethfinex and Hotbit. Time New Bank has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $659,278.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi, C2CX, CoinBene, OKEx, OTCBTC, BigONE, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.