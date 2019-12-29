Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 205.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the second quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 24.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.11 million, a P/E ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. Timkensteel Corp has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

