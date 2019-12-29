Tokenomy (TEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,798.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Tokenomy has a market cap of $5.75 million and $45,798.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinBene and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenomy Token Profile

Tokenomy’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Tokenomy, IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.