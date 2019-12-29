TOP (TOP) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.60 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One TOP token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $89,774.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,451,393,200 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

