TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.95

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.64. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 442,133 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOG. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1,145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas Ltd will post 0.0902018 earnings per share for the current year.

About TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

