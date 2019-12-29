TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TowneBank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in TowneBank by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 1,745.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 392,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TowneBank by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 80,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,694. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TowneBank has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $29.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. Analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

