TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $487.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 487 ($6.41) and last traded at GBX 484.75 ($6.38), with a volume of 7788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460.40 ($6.06).

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 453.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 430.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

