Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will post $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.32. Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,438,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,354,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,094 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after buying an additional 2,326,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,618,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,070,000 after buying an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,599,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,738,000 after buying an additional 105,288 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.80. 614,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.52. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

