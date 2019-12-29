Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.33

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and traded as high as $62.00. Tribal Group shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 908 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 million and a PE ratio of 25.65.

Tribal Group Company Profile (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

