Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 546,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TPCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 59,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,797. The stock has a market cap of $479.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 793,801 shares of Tribune Publishing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $9,986,016.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $308,633.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,176,859 shares of company stock worth $14,581,729 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 51.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the third quarter worth $63,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

