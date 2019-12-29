Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCDA. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.86. Tricida has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 10,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $314,725.95. Also, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $62,320.00. Insiders sold 711,733 shares of company stock valued at $28,130,633 in the last 90 days. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 11,114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tricida by 69.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 447,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 49.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 6.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

