TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 111,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,751. TriMas has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Fisher Steven purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $81,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,141,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after buying an additional 137,975 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 11.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,035,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after buying an additional 319,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.8% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

