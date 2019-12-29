TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) vs. Weyland Tech (NYSE:WEYL) Head-To-Head Survey

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyland Tech has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Weyland Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 5.14% 44.11% 8.01% Weyland Tech -11.08% -52.01% -39.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Weyland Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and Weyland Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.50 billion 1.13 $192.00 million $2.57 22.02 Weyland Tech $22.67 million 1.87 -$4.10 million N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Weyland Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TriNet Group and Weyland Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Weyland Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriNet Group presently has a consensus target price of $59.70, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Weyland Tech.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Weyland Tech on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Seratosa, Inc. and changed its name to Weyland Tech Inc. in September 2015. Weyland Tech Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

