Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Head to Head Analysis

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tripadvisor and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.62 billion 2.61 $113.00 million $1.05 28.85 Pinterest N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tripadvisor and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 4 8 6 0 2.11 Pinterest 0 12 10 0 2.45

Tripadvisor currently has a consensus target price of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.58%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $28.73, indicating a potential upside of 55.35%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor 7.44% 9.18% 5.93% Pinterest N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Pinterest on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 730 million reviews and opinions on 8.1 million places comprising 1.3 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 875,000 rental properties; 4.9 million restaurants; and 1.0 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

