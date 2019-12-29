Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.87. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,151,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after acquiring an additional 222,381 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,424,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after acquiring an additional 246,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $37,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 118.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,772,000 after purchasing an additional 632,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.