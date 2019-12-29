TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 363,258 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,223,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 179,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 116,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.