TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.17

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as high as $8.82. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 14,142 shares.

TRST has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,172,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,563,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,223,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 179,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

