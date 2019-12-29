TrustVerse Market Cap Reaches $2.84 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $20,097.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.93 or 0.05950694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035543 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,960,828 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

